Tools Follow Up: Dry-erase tables making big impact on students, teachers

ETTRICK, Wis. (WXOW) - In December of 2021, we awarded Special Education & Reading Specialist Stephanie Schmidt $1,000 for Tools for Schools.
Schmidt used those funds to purchase two dry-erase tables.
On Monday, we revisited Steph to see how the tables are being put to use. When we stopped by, Schmidt was working with third grader Vivien Hoem. They were practicing spelling together.
Hoem told us her favorite part about having these dry-erase tables.
"You get to draw on it!" exclaimed Vivien. "We can't draw on [the other] tables!"
Vivien is able to explore topics like spelling, reading, math, and more on a whole new level.
By having learning right at their fingertips, it saves these students and teachers from having to get up and grab a piece of paper or pencil or white board every time. With these new tools, they can get right to work.
"I think it's given my students an opportunity to grow," said Schmidt. "Students have the space and I think it's been great."
Schmidt adds that these whiteboards really do make an impact on her students who face challenges with their motor skills
Ettrick Elementary earned a five-star rating on its report card from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and was the highest rated of any school in the area.
