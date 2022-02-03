Two people injured in overnight apartment fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people are recovering from injuries Thursday morning after an apartment fire.
The La Crosse Fire Department arrived just after 12:30 a.m. to heavy smoke coming from the rear of the apartment building on 2219 South Ave.
All residents were able to make it out safely thanks to the smoke alarm system. A sprinkler system was also activated to help quell the flames in the apartment unit where the fire started.
26 firefighters helped in the response.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames within minutes. Two residents were taken to a local hospital with injuries.
The building sustained moderate fire damage and severe water damage. The cause is under investigation.