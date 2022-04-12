U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters performing May 2 at Viterbo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A free musical performance happens on May 2 by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at Viterbo University.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center Main Theater. Limited general admission seating is available on a first come, first served basis.
The Sea Chanters are the U.S. Navy's official chorus. During the show, they perform a variety of music including traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary music.
Based in Washington, D.C., they regularly perform for the public on national tours. At home, they perform for the president, vice president, congressional, military, and foreign dignitaries.