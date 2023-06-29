 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will impact PM2.5
concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain
highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as
needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the
AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Unique steak recipes to try out this 4th of July

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Grills all across Wisconsin will be filled with different meals in honor of the 4th of July. 

On Thursday, Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak to show off some unique bites perfect for the holiday. 

She worked with flank and flat iron cuts. 

Horkan first put together Mediterranean Beef Flank Steak Pitas

Unique steak recipes to try out this 4th of July

Beef Flank Steak Pitas

She also made Al Pastor Glazed Beef Flat Iron Steak

Unique steak recipes to try out this 4th of July

Al Pastor Glazed Beef Flat Iron Steak

Find these recipes and more by heading to beeftips.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you