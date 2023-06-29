Unique steak recipes to try out this 4th of July

(WXOW) - Grills all across Wisconsin will be filled with different meals in honor of the 4th of July.
On Thursday, Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak to show off some unique bites perfect for the holiday.
She worked with flank and flat iron cuts.
Horkan first put together Mediterranean Beef Flank Steak Pitas.
She also made Al Pastor Glazed Beef Flat Iron Steak.
Find these recipes and more by heading to beeftips.com.
