'United We Chalk' competition returns this Saturday

(WXOW) - A family-friendly, all-abilities art competition returns to downtown La Crosse this summer.
United We Chalk will take place once again on Saturday, June 4th. The theme this year is "Play it Forward."
The Great Rivers United Way and artPOP invite the public to compete and raise money for 51 non-profit programs GRUW partners with.
Head to Harborview Plaza in downtown from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Community members of all experience levels are invited to create.
Voting will take place in-person and online at www.gruw.org/chalk. That will remain open until Monday, June 6 at 4:00 p.m. Winners will be announced the following day.
Each vote is $1.
Registration is $30 for individuals and teams of 2-5. That fee includes a 48-count box of chalk, some basic tools and bottled water.
To view complete rules, regulations, and inclement weather plans, visit Great Rivers United Way (mobilecause.com)