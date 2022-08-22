Upcoming golf outing to benefit health care in Vernon County

(WXOW) - An upcoming golf outing looks to improve access to quality health care in Vernon County.
The Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation will host its 20th annual golf outing at Viroqua Hills on September 9th.
The best-ball tournament helps raise funds for the VMH Foundation.
All funds go to enhance accessibility to quality heath care and wellness in the rural Vernon County. That could be through scholarships or new programming.
The golf outing will feature lunch, a steak dinner, hole games, yard games, raffles, and prizes for the winning teams.
Registration is $100 per person. Sponsor opportunities are available. To register or to donate an item to the raffle, visit Registration Options (donorperfect.net) or call Nicole Loeffelholz at 608-637-4374.