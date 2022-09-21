Upcoming presentation looks to help those battling grief

(WXOW) - Losing a loved one can have a different impact on each person.
An upcoming presentation looks to address how we deal with grief, the process, and the concept of ambiguous loss, especially when it comes to care partners of people living with dementia.
Sheri Fairman will present on October 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch will follow. A Q&A panel session will then run from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The presentation takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center in La Crosse.
This presentation is made possible by the Aging & Disability Resource Center with support from the Kathy and Jack Lucey Family Fund for Alzheimer's.
To register, contact the La Crosse Aging Disability Resource Center by calling 608-785-5700 or emailing ADRC@lacrossecounty.org.