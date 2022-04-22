UW-L jazz concert features premiere of new work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An upcoming UW-La Crosse jazz concert features the debut of a new work.
The concert is Tuesday, April 26 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in The Bluffs Ballroom of the Student Union.
The UWL Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble are performing under the direction of Jeff Erickson.
The event marks the premiere of a new composition from recently retired UWL Music Department member Chris Frye. He's playing with the Jazz Orchestra his new Latin-Tango work "Astoria".
The Jazz Orchestra portion of the concert features two graduating seniors in the jazz program. Lead alto saxophonist will be highlighted on Billy Strayhorn’s “Daydream,” while Selah-Marie Castellano sings two arrangements done by Ella Fitzgerald, “All the Things You Are” and the Ellington band version of “Imagine My Frustration.”
The remainder of the Jazz Orchestra’s diverse set includes arrangements by Al Cohn, Fred Sturm, Eric Richards and Antonio Garcia.
The Jazz Ensemble opens the concert and features a vocalist new to the UWL jazz program. Lauren Harkness sings “Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone,” “Summer Wind” and Michael Philip Mossman’s bossa nova arrangement of the Antonio Carlos Jobim tune “Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars.”
The group will also perform Fred Sturm’s contemporary composition “Riverscape” and Mike Tomaro’s funk/swing version of Henry Mancini’s “The Pink Panther.”
The concert is free for the public to attend. They're also accepting donations to the UWL Frye Jazz Piano Scholarship at the concert.