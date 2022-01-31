UW-L student wins leadership scholarship

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A UW-La Crosse psychology major is the recipient of a leadership scholarship set up for former governor Tommy Thompson.
Abby Kuna, a junior from Brookfield, received the $2,300 award as an example "exemplifying Thompson’s spirit of tackling big problems through teamwork and determination to make Wisconsin a better place."
Kuna said she was influenced by her grandmother and wants to work with older adults once she graduates.
She also said that she's become more open minded and better at handling conflict since coming to college. She attributes that to her time serving as a resident asisstant
“I help people communicate with their roommates in a respectful and productive way,” she explains. “This can help me in my future career when I work with older adults such as those who have dementia. I can communicate with them in a positive way and be more open minded about their situation.”
Kuna is one of 13 students from each UW system campus that earned a Tommy G. Thompson Leadership Scholarship.