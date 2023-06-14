UW-La Crosse Theatre putting on "Cinderella" for one weekend only

(WXOW) - The sights and sounds of Rogers & Hammerstein will come to the Toland Theatre this month.
UW-La Crosse Theatre will put on "Cinderella" June 23-25.
Director Greg Parmeter joined Daybreak on Wednesday with a preview.
This classic fairy tale comes to life on stage with dazzling costumes, enchanting scenery, and a talented cast of singers and dancers.
Parmeter says it will be a magical evening of romance, comedy, and adventure as the audience follow Cinderella's journey from rags to riches.
This version will follow a much more modern approach to the love story.
"Cinderella doesn't win the prince because she's the most beautiful or because of magic," said Parmeter. "These two people meet, and they fall in love and the ball is really just a way that they found each other."
The cast is made up of students, alumni, and community members.
For tickets and more information, visit the UW-La Crosse Theatre & Dance website.