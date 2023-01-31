 Skip to main content
UW-Madison Varsity Marching Band coming to West Salem

  • Updated
  • 0

On Saturday, The UW-Madison Varsity Marching Band will perform at the Heider Center.

(WXOW) - Some of the sights and sounds of Camp Randall Stadium will come to West Salem this weekend.

On Saturday, The UW-Madison Varsity Marching Band will perform at the Heider Center. 

They'll perform at 7:00 p.m. 

Dan Heerts with the Heider Center joined Daybreak on Tuesday with a preview of the show. 

He says they'll play a variety of tunes, including fan favorites that you'd hear a football game. Heerts also said they'll try out some new arrangements. 

"They bring in so much energy and the sheer volume of people on stage, the drumline coming, marching in down through the aisles along with their director... They generate a lot of buzz," said Heerts. 

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. You can buy them at the box office or visit UW-Madison Varsity Marching Band - Heider Center

