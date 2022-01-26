 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills from 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Vaccination and booster clinic at UW-La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Community members and campus can receive their first or second dose or a booster for their vaccination this week at UW-La Crosse

coronavirus-vaccination-mgn 012122.jpg

A five-day clinic is happening on the second floor of the Cartwright Center. All students, staff, faculty and community members ages 5 and up are welcome. 

Vaccinations are recommended. If previous vaccinations were received out of state, vaccination card is required. 

The clinic takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pre-registration is required. Register at COVID-19 Vaccination Registration (wi.gov)

Call 844-684-1064 (toll-free) for assistance with registration. 

Tags

Recommended for you