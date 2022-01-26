Vaccination and booster clinic at UW-La Crosse

(WXOW) - Community members and campus can receive their first or second dose or a booster for their vaccination this week at UW-La Crosse.
A five-day clinic is happening on the second floor of the Cartwright Center. All students, staff, faculty and community members ages 5 and up are welcome.
Vaccinations are recommended. If previous vaccinations were received out of state, vaccination card is required.
The clinic takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pre-registration is required. Register at COVID-19 Vaccination Registration (wi.gov)
Call 844-684-1064 (toll-free) for assistance with registration.