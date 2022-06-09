Velveeta making chesse-scented nail polish

(CNN) - There's great news for anyone who wants to walk around all day looking like the messiest cheese eater in the world.
Now you can sport the enchanting look of spilled cheese on your fingernails all day!
Velveeta has teamed up with London-based beauty brand Nails, Inc. to launch its first ever nail polish collection.
Harkening to the timeless and classy appeal of Velveeta, the two polish collection is called "Pinkies Out"
The polish comes in a deep yellow color reminiscent of the gooey cheese product itself. Also...bright red, for fans of the color used on the velveeta packaging.
What could be better? Only if it actually smelled like cheese...
Guess what? Velveeta has you covered there, too. It does.