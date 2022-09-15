Vernon County 'Fairest of the Fair' highlight this year's big events

(WXOW) - Tractor pulls, a demo derby, a pie auction, and more all come to the Vernon County Fair this weekend.
To help prepare for year 165, Fairest of the Fair, Katelyn Dunnum, and Jr. Fairest of the Fair, Maya Dunnum, joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about some of the events they are looking forward to this weekend.
Katelyn tells viewers to watch out for the Draft Horse Show at noon on Saturday which is being brought back this year.
"We're also going to have Jackie Rosenbush at the fair," said Katelyn. "She is the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair. Then, Taylor Schaefer is going to be at the fair. She is the 75th Alice in Dairyland."
Taylor will be there on Thursday. Jackie will come on Friday.
She also recommends participating in a new event called a Pie Auction. People can bring their own pie to auction off or bid on different pies made by the community.
Maya wants you to look out for Milk and Cookies with the Fairest on Sunday at noon.
"We're going to be reading a book called, "The Cow Loves Cookies," said Maya.
She adds that proceeds raised from this event and the pie auction will go toward new bathrooms that they are building this year.
Other popular events include the Demo Derby on Saturday night, the Badger State Tractor and Truck Pull on Friday night, and Harness Racing on Sunday afternoon.
For a full list of events, tickets, and more, visit Vernon County Fair