Vernon County's 'Music in the Parks' returns Wednesday

(WXOW) - Music will be alive and well in the parks of Vernon County this summer.
The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests will host their first of 15 concerts for 'Music in the Parks' summer series.
Christina Dollhausen and Justin Miller joined Daybreak on Tuesday to discuss the series and what people can expect.
They encourage people to come early and grab a spot. They also say to bring a chair or blanket due to limited seating.
Music begins at 6:00 p.m.
TUGG will kick things off on Wednesday, June 1 at Sidie Hollow.
Concerts will take place at either Sidie Hollow or Esofea County Parks.
Catch a wide variety of musical acts from bluegrass to reggae and much more.
The series takes place every Wednesday from June to early September. It's open to all ages. Local food vendors and beverages will be available.
There is no admission but free-will donations are encourage and will go to supporting the musicians and the Vernon County parks.
To keep track of cancellations, changes, etc. follow Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests | Facebook
Here is the lineup of performers for the series:
- June 1: TUGG at Sidie Hollow
- June 8: Crooked Willow at Esofea
- June 15: Texas Toast at Sidie Hollow
- June 22: Old Soul Society at Esofea
- June 29: Dan and Mary w/ The Parrishes at Sidie Hollow
- July 6: Wise Jennings w/ Lone Goat Rodeo at Esofea
- July 13: Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball at Sidie Hollow
- July 20: The Iowans Band w/Jamie Waggoner at Esofea
- July 27: Gin Mill Hollow at Sidie Hollow
- Aug 3: Freaks of Nature at Esofea
- Aug 10: Pine Travelers at Sidie Hollow
- Aug 17: Flibbertijibbet at Esofea
- Aug 24: WURK at Sidie Hollow
- Aug 31: Erik Tessmer at Esofea
- Sept 7: Special Guests TBA at Sidie Hollow