Viroqua Library offering Memory Café for those living with dementia

(WXOW) - A library is much more than just a place to check out books.
They serve as hubs for the community, providing all different types of services. In Viroqua, the McIntosh Memorial Library is living up to this concept by offering Memory Cafés.
A memory café brings people living with dementia or cognitive impairments together with caregivers to take part in different activities.
On Thursday, Maggie Strittmatter, Adult Programming and Outreach Assistant, and Teresa Gander, Dementia Care Specialist at the Vernon Co. ADRC, joined Daybreak to talk about this unique offering.
“Partnering with the ADRC to offer such an important resource is something we are proud to do. The library has material resources for individuals and caregivers to use," said Stritmater in a release. "The Café’ is just another level of service the library can provide.”
Each month offers a different experience for visitors. Activities range from listening to music, to meeting different animals, and doing different crafts. The goal is to keep those living with the disease active and engaged.
The Memory Café’ is held the second Thursday of each month at the library. It begins at 10:00 a.m.
For more information, contact Teresa Gander at the ADRC at 637-5201 or
Maggie Strittmater at the McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151 x 7.