Viterbo Platinum, Diamond Edition Concert Choirs ready to celebrate

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.9 feet early
Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecasted to be reached late tonight
into Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 13.8 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/15/1978.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Viterbo Platinum, Diamond Edition Concert Choirs ready to celebrate

  • Updated
  • 0

The show choirs will welcome back over 100 alumni for 'Celebration.'

(WXOW) - Viterbo University's Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition will put on quite the show on Saturday night. 

The show choirs will welcome back over 100 alumni for 'Celebration 2023.' 

Mason Wold and Maddie Ballard joined Daybreak on Friday with a preview.

"There's a lot of songs from musical theater shows and pop artists, sung by Platinum and Diamond Edition as well as our alumni," said Wold. "A huge genre of music." 

The show is not just a celebration of the past semester. It's also a special sendoff for show choir founder and director Nancy Allen. Allen will retire in May. 

"We are going to miss her so much," said Ballard. "She's just the most supportive professor I've ever had."

Tickets are selling fast. You can purchase them right here. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. 

Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition: Celebration 2023 | Viterbo University

Have a story idea? Let us know here

