Viterbo Platinum, Diamond Edition Concert Choirs ready to celebrate

(WXOW) - Viterbo University's Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition will put on quite the show on Saturday night.
The show choirs will welcome back over 100 alumni for 'Celebration 2023.'
Mason Wold and Maddie Ballard joined Daybreak on Friday with a preview.
"There's a lot of songs from musical theater shows and pop artists, sung by Platinum and Diamond Edition as well as our alumni," said Wold. "A huge genre of music."
The show is not just a celebration of the past semester. It's also a special sendoff for show choir founder and director Nancy Allen. Allen will retire in May.
"We are going to miss her so much," said Ballard. "She's just the most supportive professor I've ever had."
Tickets are selling fast. You can purchase them right here. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
