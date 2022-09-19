Voting open for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) -– The seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is back. This year more than 100 nominees have been submitted, including 4 from the Coulee Region.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for this contest since 2016. Since it began, Wisconsin residents have cast nearly 1 million votes to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin winner, including more than 200,000 votes last year alone.
This year’s nominees range from mining equipment, an EV fire truck, cheese curds, a home generator, beef jerky, sports complex lighting, frozen pizzas, a cargo ship, and more.
From Viroqua, Acoustic Remedy Cases' ClimaCab is nominated. According to their website, the ClimaCab is a type of case meant to protect acoustic instruments from fluctuations in humidity and temperature that can damage and wear on the delicate instruments.
In La Crosse, two businesses were nominated: Chart Industries for it's Plate Fin Heat Exchanger and Inland Packaging for its Spotted Cow Labels.
Inland Packaging manufactures the iconic Wisconsin brew's wrapping, along with supplying many businesses around the country with their products labels.
According to Chart Industries' website, "Plate fin heat exchangers are essential for cryogenic gas processing including air separation, LNG liquefaction, nitrogen rejection, natural gas liquids (NGL) recovery, propane dehydrogenation, hydrogen liquefaction and recovery and other low temperature natural gas and petrochemical processes. " Plate fin heat exchangers are used in the aircraft industry and in cryogenics and chemical plants. They are also used in railway engines and motor cars.
Out of Bangor, TraceMySpace has highlighted its Custom Foam Inserts. TraceMySpace's website describes its missions as to "Organize America's Drawers With Custom Foam Inserts."
Click here for a full list of the nominated businesses and their coolest thing made.
The first round of voting for the contest begins on Monday, September 19 and goes through Tuesday, September 27. The 16 nominees with the most votes will then move on to the second round, called Manufacturing Madness. This is a bracket-style tournament that features head-to-head matchups of the top products.
The final winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day event in Madison on October 19.
More details about the contest can be found at www.madeinwis.com.