Warm up from colder weather with these beef recipes

(WXOW) - With clocks turning back again this weekend, the nights will only get colder in the Midwest.
Angie Horkan of Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak to lay out two, easy beef recipes to try in the late fall.
The first recipe combines a bunch of unique ingredients. Beef Enchilada Soup features some of the items you'd find in a chili like beans, crushed tomatoes, and more. Add diced green chilies, taco seasoning mix to create a bounty of extra flavor. This hearty soup can provide for a whole party or just a hungry family.
The second recipe highlights a classic that's easy for game day or after a chilly hike in the forest. Beef French Dip with Au Jus features 3 lbs of brisket flat half or the type of beef you like. Make sure to buy 8 to 10 French rolls and provolone cheese.
