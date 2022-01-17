Watch a free Martin Luther King Jr celebration at Viterbo University

(WXOW) - Spend Monday night at Viterbo University celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The university is hosting a free Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in the Fine Arts Center. The event will also honor local community members who have made an impact and worked for change in the La Crosse Area.
Dr. Sylvia Hood Washington will be the featured speaker. Dr. Washington is an environmental epidemiologist, clinician and historian with over 30 years of research into the impact of industrial pollution on human health.
Awards will be distributed to local community members and the Viterbo University Choir will also perform.
Antoiwana Williams who serves as director of the Office of Multicultural Student Services at UW-La Crosse will be honored with MLK Leadership Award.
Tashyra Jackson and Shamawyah Curtis, founders and directors of Hope Restores, will also be honored.
Thomas Harris will be recognized for his longtime outstanding service in the La Crosse Community.
You can also grab a meal before heading there. Mia's Kitchen and Black Student Leaders will provide a soul food dinner from 12-8.
You can stream Monday's event at Viterbo University Reinhart Institute for Ethics (facebook.com)