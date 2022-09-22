Watch: Gary Tyler joins to Daybreak to preview upcoming talk

(WXOW) - When Gary Tyler was 17, he was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder.
He was charged with murder of a fellow student and sentenced to death, becoming the youngest inmate on death row. Tyler's sentence would be changed to life in prison. He would spend 41 years in a Louisiana State Prison.
Celebrities and activist would go on to fight for his freedom. During that time, Tyler was a model prisoner, earning his GED and mentoring other inmates. He'd also volunteer. He maintained his innocents while imprisoned.
In 1981, a federal appeals court said the Tyler was "denied a fundamentally fair trial." In 2016, Tyler finally gained his freedom when the Louisiana St. Charles Parish District Attorney's Office agreed to overturn his murder conviction.
Tyler will speak tonight at the San Damiano Chapel on Viterbo University's campus on Thursday. The event is free and open to all. He'll begin speaking at 7:00 p.m.