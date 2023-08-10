WATCH: Irish Indie/Folk Band Seo Linn preview performance at Irishfest La Crosse

Irishfest La Crosse Preview: Can't miss events at La Crosse's Irishfest this weekend | Top Stories |
(WXOW) - Irishfest La Crosse brings in some of the world's best performers every year.
This year, Seo Linn returns to bring its Irish Indie/Folk tunes to the Southside Fest grounds.
They joined News 19's Mike Beiermeister at MidDay to talk about their style and perform for the audience.
Seo Linn will perform Friday at 6:15 p.m., Saturday 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
Listen here: Seo Linn - YouTube
Find a full schedule, tickets, and more at
Festival Schedule — Irishfest La Crosse.
