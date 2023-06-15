WATCH: Rough Roads Special

(WXOW) - Relive the different roads and bridges that News 19 explored through the series Rough Roads.
Host Mike Beiermeister takes you around the area for a closer look at all of the roads and bridges that he investigated this spring.
WXOW's Rough Roads is a series that investigates the problems and solutions of roads and bridges in the La Crosse area that are in poor condition.
The series features stories from drivers, residents and officials who share their experiences and opinions on the road issues.
WXOW's Rough Roads aims to inform and educate the public about the challenges and opportunities of maintaining and improving the transportation infrastructure in the region.
The special airs Thursday night at 6:30 on WXOW.
Learn more about the Rough Roads in the Coulee Region here.
