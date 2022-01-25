Weather window (1/25/22)

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY AND
FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT....Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero. Coldest winds chills
will occur through mid-morning today and from tonight through
mid-morning Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon CST today and
from 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&