Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY AND
FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT....Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero. Coldest winds chills
will occur through mid-morning today and from tonight through
mid-morning Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon CST today and
from 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather window (1/25/22)

  • Updated
  • 0
wxow-Tue_Jan_25_05_58_-_selection.jpg

Today's weather window is from Karter in West Salem. Karter has illustrated a snowy day!

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email atriplett@wxow.com

