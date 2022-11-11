 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Window (11/11/22)

  • Updated
  • 0

Weather Window

Today's weather window is from Emory in Caledonia who has some falling leaves and pumpkins. Maybe they plan on using the pumpkins to make pie for thanksgiving. 

Weather Window (11/11/22)

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you