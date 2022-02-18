Weather window (2/18/22)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Snow showers moving through in the afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Reduced visibilities below a mile with any falling
snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures quickly fall late this
afternoon and evening. This may lead to a flash freeze of any
roads that are wet from melting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&