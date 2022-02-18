 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Snow showers moving through in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Reduced visibilities below a mile with any falling
snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures quickly fall late this
afternoon and evening. This may lead to a flash freeze of any
roads that are wet from melting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather window (2/18/22)

Today's weather window is from Paysen in Tomah. Paysen illustrated a warm, beautiful sunrise/sunset.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email atriplett@wxow.com

