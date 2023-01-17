Wedding Expo comes to La Crosse this weekend

 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Could Bring Heavy Snowfall...

.A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for
some. The likelihood of 6 inches of snow or more has increased
locally and therefore a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Warmer
air could cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser
snow totals.

There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts
as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and
Thursday if you are traveling.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0

The La Crosse Wedding Expo takes place this Sunday at La Crosse Center South Hall.
(WXOW) - If you're planning to tie the knot in 2023 or 2024, a local event can help check out some of the items on your to-do list.

The La Crosse Wedding Expo takes place this Sunday at La Crosse Center South Hall. 

Hannah Amann joined Daybreak on Tuesday morning to talk about the upcoming expo.

"I'm really excited for the day of, for them to light up in this room, see all these vendors to check off their list and see their wedding visions come to life," said Amann. 

Couples can find different event spaces, bakeries, salons, florist, catering, music, and much more. 

Around 1,500 guests attend the wedding expo each year. 

The event is free, but couples and families interested should register and learn more at La Crosse Wedding EXPO. VIP tickets are also available for a price. 

