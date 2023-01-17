Wedding Expo comes to La Crosse this weekend

(WXOW) - If you're planning to tie the knot in 2023 or 2024, a local event can help check out some of the items on your to-do list.
The La Crosse Wedding Expo takes place this Sunday at La Crosse Center South Hall.
Hannah Amann joined Daybreak on Tuesday morning to talk about the upcoming expo.
"I'm really excited for the day of, for them to light up in this room, see all these vendors to check off their list and see their wedding visions come to life," said Amann.
Couples can find different event spaces, bakeries, salons, florist, catering, music, and much more.
Around 1,500 guests attend the wedding expo each year.
The event is free, but couples and families interested should register and learn more at La Crosse Wedding EXPO. VIP tickets are also available for a price.