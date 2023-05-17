Westby Syttende Mai Royalty highlights upcoming festivities

(WXOW) - Westby's Syttende Mai celebration takes place this weekend throughout the city.
Syttende Mai commemorates Norway's Constitution Day.
The 55th year of this festival features a parade, history presentations, a car show, crafts, live music and much more.
See a full schedule of events right here.
Princess Hailey Nersion, 1st Attendant Maya Dunnum, and 2nd Attendant Mary Mae Chroninger joined Daybreak on Wednesday.
With so many different events happening this weekend, the three had the chance to say what events that they are looking forward to.
"My favorite part is the parade!" said Nersion. "It'll be exciting to see everyone come out, watch it and see all of the floats and all of the cool ideas."
Maya Dunnum's favorite event is the car show happening on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. She says the royalty will be judging the cool cars that roll through.
Mary recommends checking out the bike race on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
"I love being out in nature and biking and everything, so it's just really cool to see other people like it," said Chroninger.
On Saturday night during the Westby Choral Concert, an auction will take place during intermission for the Master Button and doll the girls were holding in the interview. That takes place at the Westb Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m.
Find more information right here: HOME | Westby Syttende Mai (syttendemaiwestby.com)