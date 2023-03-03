Western Technical College's 'Suits for Success' hosting drive, needs donations

(WXOW) - Western Technical College students will look to help people dress for their dream job.
'Suits for Success' returns this March. It's an event that provides people with free, professional clothing.
Devyn Aschenbrenner and Malachi Murray joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the event.
A drive-thru donation event takes place on March 10 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Students will collect gently used and new business attire and scrubs. Collection will happen in Lot C.
The clothing distribution event will take place on March 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Lunda Center.
For questions, contact Shannon Corcoran at corcorans@westerntc.edu. Find more information at westerntc.edu.