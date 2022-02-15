 Skip to main content
When you think romance, think potatoes

  • Updated
  • 0
potato perfume
CNN

(CNN/WXOW) -- Valentine's Day may be over, but you can still show your loved ones how much you care with a new perfume that has a truly "irresistible" scent.

French fries.

A recent national survey by Pollfish shows nearly 90% of Americans find the smell of French fries irresistible.

Frites by Idaho is made from distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils.

The 1.7 ounce crystalline bottle retails for $1.89, or about the price of a large order of French fries.

The limited edition fragrance is only available on the Idaho Potato Commission's website.

