When you think romance, think potatoes

(CNN/WXOW) -- Valentine's Day may be over, but you can still show your loved ones how much you care with a new perfume that has a truly "irresistible" scent.
French fries.
A recent national survey by Pollfish shows nearly 90% of Americans find the smell of French fries irresistible.
Frites by Idaho is made from distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils.
The 1.7 ounce crystalline bottle retails for $1.89, or about the price of a large order of French fries.
The limited edition fragrance is only available on the Idaho Potato Commission's website.