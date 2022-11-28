Winona Arts Center hosting two holiday events

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - There are two upcoming holiday-related events at the Winona Arts Center next week.
The first is on Friday, December 9 with the Johnson Street Underground Holiday Concert at 7 p.m.
The acapella group is made up of four members from the area: Matt Schultz, Seth Flatten, Charlie Opatz, and John Chernega.
The music begins at 7 pm and the coffeehouse opens at 6 pm. Advance tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Hardt’s Music, 115 East 3rd Street until 4 pm on December 9 or through Eventbrite.
The other event is their annual Holidaze event on Saturday, December 10.
According to a release from the center, the free Holidaze event is "a celebration of winter holidays and cultural traditions and we will celebrate the season through music, stories, and art."
A number of activities are planned including the center's printing press is available for people to make their own holiday cards.
Other activities include:
1:00 Bea Hoffman- Celebrating Hanukkah
1:30 Jerome Christenson – Celebrating a rural Minnesota Christmas
2:00 Winona Fiddlers Concert
2:30 Ray Felton - A Truman Capote Christmas
3:00 Kristine Beck - Winter Solstice
3:30 Winona Arts Center drum circle performance
4:00 Refreshments
More information can be found at the Winona Arts Center website.