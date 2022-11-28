 Skip to main content
Winona Arts Center hosting two holiday events

  • Updated
christmas decorations.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - There are two upcoming holiday-related events at the Winona Arts Center next week. 

The first is on Friday, December 9 with the Johnson Street Underground Holiday Concert at 7 p.m.

The acapella group is made up of four members from the area: Matt Schultz, Seth Flatten, Charlie Opatz, and John Chernega.

The music begins at 7 pm and the coffeehouse opens at 6 pm. Advance tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Hardt’s Music, 115 East 3rd Street until 4 pm on December 9 or through Eventbrite.

The other event is their annual Holidaze event on Saturday, December 10. 

According to a release from the center, the free Holidaze event is "a celebration of winter holidays and cultural traditions and we will celebrate the season through music, stories, and art."

A number of activities are planned including the center's printing press is available for people to make their own holiday cards. 

Other activities include: 

1:00  Bea Hoffman-  Celebrating Hanukkah

1:30  Jerome Christenson – Celebrating a rural Minnesota Christmas

2:00  Winona Fiddlers Concert

2:30  Ray Felton -   A Truman Capote Christmas

3:00  Kristine Beck - Winter Solstice

3:30  Winona Arts Center drum circle performance

4:00   Refreshments

More information can be found at the Winona Arts Center website. 

