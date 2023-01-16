Winona Health offering healthcare directive program

(WXOW) - It can be difficult to express your final wishes and what'd you like your family to do if you are unable to communicate with them.
Winona Health wants to make it easier for you to do so on Tuesday afternoon.
Volunteers will help you fill out a healthcare directive from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the B.A. Miller Auditorium at Winona Health.
A healthcare directive is a legal document that helps you ensure your wishes regarding your care, should you be unable to communicate.
"It's helpful to the families who might be experiencing a health crisis and it gives them some guidance in what your wishes would be," said Volunteer Sue Ballard.
Creating a healthcare directive does not require help from a lawyer. It is a legal document to help ensure your wishes regarding your care are carried out.
Authorized forms for residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin are available at these informational programs designed to answer any questions and make the process easy.
The program is free and open to all. RSVP is required. Call 507-457-4342. For more information, visit Home (winonahealth.org).