Winter Roots Festival celebrates music, arts, and giving back

(WXOW) - A celebration of music, arts, food, and more comes to the La Crosse Center this weekend.
The Winter Roots Festival takes place on Saturday. The day is jam packed with live bands, an artist market, silent auction, food, drinks, and more.
Chicken Wire Empire with Chris Castino, Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel, The Remainders, Knee-High July, The Lavender Project, The Smokin Bandits, and Phoenix will take the stage that day.
Funds from the silent auction help support the Hunger Task Force.
Andy Temte of the band, The Remainders, joined Daybreak on Monday to talk about the event.
"We love to partner with up with philanthropic organizations to give attendees at our events the feeling that there not just there to enjoy a great night of music but there making a difference and that's really important to us," said Temte.
News 19s Dave Solie will perform with his band Phoenix during the Blood Mary Experience at noon.
