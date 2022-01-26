 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills from 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

'Winter Walks & Bonfire' series kicks off this weekend

(WXOW) - Take a walk through the winter woods and make some new friends in an upcoming series by The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests. 

Winter Walks & Bonfire

'Winter Walks & Bonfire' will take place throughout February in Vernon County Parks. The 'snowcially distanced' guided walks will explore nature in different parks. A bonfire will follow.  

The events are for all ages and free to the public. Meet at the local parking lots for each park or nature area. 

The first hike will take place this Saturday, January 29 at Sidie Hollow. The next hike will take place February 12 at Esofea County Park. The final hike takes place on February 26th at Lower Duck Egg. All hikes begin at 3:00 p.m. 

Follow The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests on Facebook to get more updates on this series!

