'Winter Walks & Bonfire' series kicks off this weekend

(WXOW) - Take a walk through the winter woods and make some new friends in an upcoming series by The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests.
'Winter Walks & Bonfire' will take place throughout February in Vernon County Parks. The 'snowcially distanced' guided walks will explore nature in different parks. A bonfire will follow.
The events are for all ages and free to the public. Meet at the local parking lots for each park or nature area.
The first hike will take place this Saturday, January 29 at Sidie Hollow. The next hike will take place February 12 at Esofea County Park. The final hike takes place on February 26th at Lower Duck Egg. All hikes begin at 3:00 p.m.
