Wisconsin Beef Council encourages breakfast for dinner with recipes

(WXOW) - With Easter this weekend, breakfast items often highlight some of the main dishes for the holiday.
Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak on Thursday to highlight some easy, beef-inspired breakfast recipes people can try out not just for breakfast and brunch but also for dinner.
The first dish she highlighted was a Beef Sausage and Cheddar Monkey Bread. Horkan said the Mexican-Style Beef Sausage isn't too spicy. Adding sour cream to the top can help reduce the little heat this type of beef produces.
Her second recipe was a Beef and Veggie Frittata. Six eggs, zucchini, and potatoes all come together for a perfect morning or evening meal. Add toppings like diced tomatoes to complete the dish.
Both should be heated in the oven at 350 degrees. For more recipes like these, head to beeftips.com.