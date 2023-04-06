 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wisconsin Beef Council encourages breakfast for dinner with recipes

  • 0

(WXOW) - With Easter this weekend, breakfast items often highlight some of the main dishes for the holiday. 

Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak on Thursday to highlight some easy, beef-inspired breakfast recipes people can try out not just for breakfast and brunch but also for dinner. 

Wisconsin Beef Council encourages breakfast for dinner with recipes

The first dish she highlighted was a Beef Sausage and Cheddar Monkey Bread. Horkan said the Mexican-Style Beef Sausage isn't too spicy. Adding sour cream to the top can help reduce the little heat this type of beef produces.

Wisconsin Beef Council encourages breakfast for dinner with recipes

Her second recipe was a Beef and Veggie Frittata. Six eggs, zucchini, and potatoes all come together for a perfect morning or evening meal. Add toppings like diced tomatoes to complete the dish. 

Both should be heated in the oven at 350 degrees. For more recipes like these, head to beeftips.com.

