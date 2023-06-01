Wisconsin Beef Council provides easy, fun Father's Day recipes

(WXOW) - Father's Day is right around the corner and the Wisconsin Beef Council wants to provide some easy recipes that families can try out.
On Thursday morning, Angie Horkan joined Daybreak to show off two different meals.
The first was a Ribeye Steak with Balsamic Mushroom Sauce.
"I did these in my cast-iron pan right on the stove top," said Horkan.
She seared them in higher heat and turned it five minutes for each side. Horkan encourages people to buy a meat thermometer to help cook these meats to perfection.
"I take these off the heat 140 degrees and then you let all of these steaks rest for five to ten minutes," said Horkan.
Horkan also showed off Santa Fe Grilled Beef Streaks & Corn.
Once grilled, she added a little barbecue rub for the sauce.
"You can jazz it up with some minced garlic, some chili powder, and some cumin," said Horkan.
She encourages the chef to have asparagus, potatoes, or green beans as a side.
Find more recipes like these at Wisconsin Beef Council (beeftips.com)