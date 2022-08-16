Wisconsin Pony Club of America shows come to West Salem this weekend

(WXOW) - The Wisconsin Pony of America Club will bring multiple shows to La Crosse County Fairgrounds this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, catch some of the best young riders from around the state showoff their skills.
2022 WPOAC Queen Isabel Osbourne of Onalaska and Tiny Tot Princess Quinnley Gronski of Marshfield joined Daybreak to talk about the fun ahead this weekend.
Isabel is in charge of the Egg & Spoon Class fundraiser, sweet treat auction, and more.
Shows begin at 7:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend and no admission is required.
Find a full schedule right here.
Several fundraiser will also be taking place throughout the weekend for the club like a sweet treat auction.
WPOAC's next big event is a regional show from September 2-5 at the Minnesota Equestrian Center in Winona. Clubs from Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota will compete to hold a title for the year.
Find more information at WPOAC.