"Women in Jeopardy!" now showing at Commonweal Theatre

A witty and flirty comedy is showing now at the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro.
The theatre company is putting on "Women in Jeopardy!" now through October.
Three divorcées enjoy their Tuesday night wine and gossip. All is well until one of the women begins dating a dentist. The other two suspect he might be a serial killer and begin their own investigation.
Hannah Heil joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the show. She plays "Amanda" in the performances of this Wendy MacLeod play.
It's an opportunity for her to play off the reaction and emotions of the audience.
"It's been really fun to hear the audience's reactions to these twists and turns," said Heil. "From the start, you kind of know exactly how far to push the jokes or see what the audience is really relating to in the story and maybe emphasize some of those."
She described the show as a mix between "Murder She Wrote" and "Sex in the City."
Heil adds that the show is for mature high schoolers and older.
The show runs until October 21. Find ticket information by heading to The Commonweal Theatre Company | Lanesboro, Minnesota