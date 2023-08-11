 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"Women in Jeopardy!" now showing at Commonweal Theatre

  • Updated
  • 0

The theatre company is putting on "Women in Jeopardy!" now through October.

(WXOW) - A witty and flirty comedy is showing now at the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro. 

"Women in Jeopardy!" now showing at Commonweal Theatre

The theatre company is putting on "Women in Jeopardy!" now through October.

Three divorcées enjoy their Tuesday night wine and gossip. All is well until one of the women begins dating a dentist. The other two suspect he might be a serial killer and begin their own investigation. 

Hannah Heil joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the show. She plays "Amanda" in the performances of this Wendy MacLeod play. 

"Women in Jeopardy!" now showing at Commonweal Theatre

It's an opportunity for her to play off the reaction and emotions of the audience.

"It's been really fun to hear the audience's reactions to these twists and turns," said Heil. "From the start, you kind of know exactly how far to push the jokes or see what the audience is really relating to in the story and maybe emphasize some of those."

She described the show as a mix between "Murder She Wrote" and "Sex in the City." 

Heil adds that the show is for mature high schoolers and older. 

The show runs until October 21. Find ticket information by heading to The Commonweal Theatre Company | Lanesboro, Minnesota

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you