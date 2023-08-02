WQOW to broadcast Daybreak Wednesday morning

(WXOW) - Due to ongoing technical issues, our sister station, WQOW 18 in Eau Claire, will be broadcasting Daybreak on WXOW on Wednesday morning.
Crews have been working overnight to fix the problems.
There is no timetable at this time as to when the issues will be resolved.
We will keep you up-to-date as you learn more.
We appreciate your patience and your viewership during this time.
The WQOW morning team consists of Katie Phernetton, Adam Reed, and Meteorologist Austin Haskins. Learn more about them at wqow.com.
