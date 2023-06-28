 Skip to main content
Wrestlers bringing high flying action to 2023 Riverfest

  • Updated
  • 0
(WXOW) - Wrestlers will battle it out in front of live audiences at Riverfest once again. 

River City Championship Wrestling will bring the ring to Riverside Park. 

Wrestler Alvin Gray joined Daybreak about what audiences can expect. 

Watch the full interview above! 

RCCW will perform 14 shows. Shows are daily from June 30-July 4. 

They run 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Only a Riverfest button is required for entry. 

Find more information and events at 2023 SCHEDULE | Riverfest La Crosse

