 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

YMCA launches 'Giving Day' to support community projects

  • 0

(WXOW) - An inaugural fundraising effort launches on Tuesday to help support different community projects. 

YMCA Open 24/7 Starting Monday

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA will kick off 'Y Giving Day.' The organization selected nine different projects that community members can help support. 

Nikki West joined Daybreak on Tuesday to highlight some of those projects. 

They range from new gymnastics equipment to the Y's 'Food Forest Accessibility' program. Fundraising goals for each project go from $4,560 to $25,000. 

They have a lofty goal of raising $80,000 in 36 hours.

To see all of the projects and make a donation, visit Y Giving Day – La Crosse Area Family YMCA (laxymca.org)

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you