"You look back at it and think ‘Where did the time go?’” Celebrating 100 years of the Snowflake Ski Club ski jumping tournament

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) -- Through wars, a depression, recessions, and a pandemic, the Snowflake Ski Club Ski jumping tournament has been a winter staple for the Westby community.
The community and the Snowflake Ski Club will celebrate the 100 anniversary of the first tournament with the theme of "100 Years of Volunteers."
To help celebrate, the Westby Area Historical Society has been compiling artifacts and information for a special "History Hytte" this year to show all the things that have changed, but also what's stayed the same.
Kathy Anderson is the secretary/treasurer of the Westby Area Historical Society, and she admits that she didn't originally grow up in the area, but she does share a special connection with it's history.
Anderson is related to Howard Johnson, who was instrumental in reviving the tournaments in 1946 after a lull during the Great Depression and World War II.
"Howard had been a prisoner of war in World War II. He was a bomber pilot and had been shot down... and when he came back he had this attitude of 'life is precious, life is short' and he said 'we need to get this going again for Westby.'"
Before that, the first tournament was held in 1923 to great success due to the large population of Norwegian immigrants that had settled in the area and were looking to connect to their heritage.
"Supposedly, Norwegians that were in war were trying to prove to their foes that they were brave. So one of the Norwegian military commanders had his guys jumping off the side of a hill going 'look at us, we're so brave, this is what we can do!' Well then they took it up as a sport after that, and it's been in Norway ever since!"
Anderson says it can be difficult to trace all of the changes to the ski jump, but they believe the tournaments have been held at 4 different locations.
"There was the Holte Farm hill, which is east of Westby, where it was in the early years. There's the Seasbranch Hill, there's the Anderson Hill which is located behind what is now the Snowflake Ski Club house."
In 1961, they had the first jump at its current location, known as the Snowflake Hill or the 90-Meter Hill after its 90-meter tall scaffold.
"They knew that there'd be bigger and better growth if they could get a 90-meter hill. So they got a scaffold from Beloit and recontoured the hill and it became one of the largest jumps in the United States," says Anderson. "To get the really big-name skiers, the Olympic skiers, they needed to go that one more step."
Anderson defines the years immediately after they brought in the scaffolding as "an explosion of an event." Crowds in the valley were estimated to be up to 20,000 people. Even Governor Gaylord Nelson- the founder of Earth Day- flew in by helicopter to mark the new hill's unveiling.
“Back in the days when there were no video games and 2 to 3 TV channels. Parents were okay kicking you out of the house,” says past volunteer and current Ski Club member Garland McGarvey.
McGarvey is well-versed in all things technology, and jokes that his biggest contribution was small in the grand scheme, but that it earned him two lifetime memberships to the Snowflake Ski Club.
In 1980, McGarvey graduated from Westby High School, all the while slowly working on bringing the ski clubs method of hand-scoring the jumps into the digital age.
"When they were doing the scoring by hand, it was nothing that could be done on the fly. Basically they were just writing down the numbers and they would go back later to figure out the scoring of each jump to come up with a winner," explained McGarvey.
He says they had a pretty good idea who the winners would be based on distance, and they would figure out the top jumpers so they could get the awards out, but that the judges would spend hours after the tournament scoring all of the jumpers.
Although very rare and expensive, adding some very basic computers and automation into the process of scoring put the tournament ahead of the game by taking some of the pressure off the volunteers and making the scoring more accurate.
“I had a visit after the national championships that year by the U.S. Ski Team coach. He said ‘I gotta come over here and see what you're doing, because you’re kicking out results faster than we’re kicking them out at Lake Placid!’ where the Olympics were held. And I showed him what we were doing and he was just flabbergasted. It didn't look like anything special... but it was far superior to doing it by hand. It just evolved from there over the years.”
McGarvey firmly believes that his contribution is miniscule in the face of the most essential role of preparing hills.
"You can go back to day one, that’s the way it was from 1923 on. They all had to be snowed. And it was all manual labor. No automation with it. Snow making equipment, groomers, played a huge part in keeping this thing going.”
Mark Tainter has spent most of his winters on the side of the ski hill. He started ski jumping at age 10 and says he's been involved with it ever since.
"100 years seems like so long ago. And Gar and I were talking, we've been involved with it for half those hundred years! Being involved with it for half of that 100 years is pretty amazing. You look back at it and think ‘where did the time go?’”
Tainter was a hill groomer for many years and can attest that it's hard work, but he was never so thankful for advancements in snowmaking technology.
“The groomer: one person can run that thing and groom this whole hill."
He remembers, "They would come out and blow snow down the hill. They had a big blower on a tractor and they would push snow into that and slide it down the hill in tins. There would be several people out on the hill, moving it, raking it, shoveling snow and we would come down after school- during school! We got out of school to do this! The junior skiers would come down with skis and pack the hill and that was how we did it back in the old day.”
Even though snow making technology makes preparing the hill easier, Tainter stresses that it hasn't taken away all uncertainties.
"Mother nature- she has to cooperate! There were years where they could only jump from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. before it got too warm.”
Another essential advancement came about by a Doctor without any previous ties to the community or ski jumping knowledge.
Dr. Phillips T. (P.T.) Bland took the lead in re-designing and engineering the hill out of a commitment to making the sport safer for its athletes.
"Doc Bland was just great about... as much time as he spent at his clinic in town taking care of the people in town, in his time off he would be down here working on the hills in the heat of the summer time. He was constantly working on the hills," said Tainter. "He was really special that way.”
“Definitely at the top of what he did. There was nobody better than Doc Bland. Most well-respected person in ski jumping surely in this area and probably in the United States- even around the world!" McGarvey agreed.
"His engineering skill- for somebody that moved into this community not having anything to do with ski jumping and to do what he did is truly phenomenal."
The judging tower is dedicated to Dr. Bland, and he later became the engineer of ski jumping for the United States, and is one of three people representing Westby in the National Ski Jumping Hall of Fame.
Randy Lunde was also inducted in 2017 as a judge, and Lyle Swenson was inducted in 2021 as a ski jumper. Swenson was also an Olympic competitor in the 1964 Winter Olympics in Austria.
Kathy Anderson explains Lyle Swenson got his start jumping on the junior hills in the same way that the current junior jumpers practice every week.
"He was probably the worst or the second to worst skier on that team, but he had a reputation of being a real positive, encouraging person so they made him captain, which is a really big honor, too!"
Through it all, the tournament has always been a volunteer effort, and the club has tried many creative methods of fundraising. Some have been more successful than others.
"We had the circus here once." Tainter and McGarvey reminisced. "The big tent and elephants."
Before the circus, the area was used to farm tobacco, which helped to fund part of the operations in the first half of the 20th century. After the circus the ski club found a more stable method of supporting the event.
Tainter explains, "It used to be all hayfield out here. For a meeting one night somebody decided to cut some coffee cans and put in spots out here and have a golf outing! It just kind of took off from there."
McGarvey chimed in, "They called it pasture pool for a while cause that's really what it was!"
The Snowflake Ski Club now offers golfing at its property outside of the winter months.
Mirroring the theme "100 Years of Volunteers," when asked about what they believe is the secret to its longevity, Anderson, McGarvey, and Tainter say it wouldn't be possible without the work of its volunteers.
"There are ski clubs throughout the United States that get funding and they get big sponsor money. Snowflake doesn't do that," explains Anderson.
"Everything they do is from the people in the community. It’s a core group of guys who are there all the time: climbing hills, grooming hills, working for weeks before the tournament happens, making sure that all of the parts and pieces are put together. That’s an amazing amount of work from a very small group of people."
"Norwegian is in everybody's blood in this community, whether you’re Norwegian or not." said Garland McGarvey. "Us hard-headed Norwegians don't want to give up their hard work of making this thing keep going.”
Mark Tainter adds there are so many facets to getting it ready each year that it takes the whole community's support.
"There’s lawyers, doctors, farmers, electricians, plumbers. Such a wide variety of people that have been involved in the club and it takes them all to get everything accomplished."
All agree that their accounts make up only a small fraction of the unique stories to come out of the annual event, and they recommend the best way to learn more is by talking with the other attendees about their favorite memories.
The bonus of attending: making new memories.