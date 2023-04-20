Young musicians in the spotlight for 'Night in Vienna' this Saturday

(WXOW) - Dinner, dessert, and many musical performances come to La Crosse this weekend.
The La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra will host 'A Night in Vienna' on Saturday.
"If you haven't heard of the La Crosse Youth Symphony Orchestra, this is your night. Come experience the music, the raffles, the dinner, everything," said Jake Zabinski.
The night is fundraising effort for the orchestras and their young musicians. It runs from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Winners of the silent auction will be announced after the concert.
Parking is located across the street the building on King Street as well as the bank parking lot off 7th St. as well as the Masonic Center across from the La Crosse Public Library.
Purchase tickets at HOME | La Crosse Symphony Youth Orchestras (lyso.org)
For additional questions, please contact Josh Baker, LYSO Manager, at manager@lyso.org.