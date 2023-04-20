Young musicians in the spotlight for 'Night in Vienna' this Saturday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.8
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.4 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Young musicians in the spotlight for 'Night in Vienna' this Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

The La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra will host 'A Night in Vienna' on Saturday.

(WXOW) - Dinner, dessert, and many musical performances come to La Crosse this weekend. 

The La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra will host 'A Night in Vienna' on Saturday. 

"If you haven't heard of the La Crosse Youth Symphony Orchestra, this is your night. Come experience the music, the raffles, the dinner, everything," said Jake Zabinski. 

The night is fundraising effort for the orchestras and their young musicians. It runs from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

La Crosse Youth Symphony Orchestra

Winners of the silent auction will be announced after the concert. 

Parking is located across the street the building on King Street as well as the bank parking lot off 7th St. as well as the Masonic Center across from the La Crosse Public Library. 

Purchase tickets at HOME | La Crosse Symphony Youth Orchestras (lyso.org)

For additional questions, please contact Josh Baker, LYSO Manager, at manager@lyso.org.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you