Daylight Saving Time is three days away. Is it too late to start adjusting?

Weather Alert

...Snow Approaching The Area... .A winter storm is still on track to bring snow to the area, with moderate to heavy snowfall already impacting roadways across central Iowa. Snow will continue to move into the area through the afternoon and evening, eventually tapering off through the overnight hours. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 7 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour are possible this afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing visibilities and quick accumulations, with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Consider altering travel plans if necessary. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&