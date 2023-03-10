Daylight Saving Time serves as a reminder to check smoke alarms

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - We are getting ready to spring ahead one hour this weekend.
Local fire departments use Daylight Saving Time as a reminder to make sure smoke alarms are working properly.
A lieutenant with the Onalaska Fire Department said while over 90% of homes have smoke detectors, but one-third of those are non-operational.
"Taking the opportunity twice a year to remind our residents that it's a good time to check their detectors and replace the batteries will increase their likelihood of not only being alerted of a fire in the home but having the opportunity to safely evacuate the home," Lt. Jeremy Southworth said.
Southworth said it is just as important to have a plan in place in case of a fire or other emergency.
This time of year is also a good time to check carbon monoxide detectors.