 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dazzling Dave performs at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - World renowned Yo-Yo master Dazzling Dave came to La Crosse to perform for the residents at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. 

Dazzling Dave performs at Bethany St. Josephs Center

He showed the seniors the different styles of yo-yos he uses as well as the different tricks such as "walking the dog" and the "DNA".

Dazzling Dave says that the yo-yo is something all ages can enjoy, "I like it because the fact that it is a cross generational toy.  Grandmas and grandpas and grandkids all love the toy almost equally. They all remember the time they were learning the tricks, and if they in fact learned how to do it a little bit they would love it even more."

Originally from Minnesota, Dazzling Dave became a full time professional yo-yo performer in 1998. He's toured in places such as Japan, Korea, France, and Australia, as well as most of the United States.

Dazzling Dave is also a Guinness World Record holder. He holds the fasts time to knock 15 coins off 15 participants ears with a yo-yo at 1 minute 33 seconds.

If you would like to know more about Dazzling Dave you can go to his website at DazzlingDave.com.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you