Dazzling Dave performs at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - World renowned Yo-Yo master Dazzling Dave came to La Crosse to perform for the residents at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
He showed the seniors the different styles of yo-yos he uses as well as the different tricks such as "walking the dog" and the "DNA".
Dazzling Dave says that the yo-yo is something all ages can enjoy, "I like it because the fact that it is a cross generational toy. Grandmas and grandpas and grandkids all love the toy almost equally. They all remember the time they were learning the tricks, and if they in fact learned how to do it a little bit they would love it even more."
Originally from Minnesota, Dazzling Dave became a full time professional yo-yo performer in 1998. He's toured in places such as Japan, Korea, France, and Australia, as well as most of the United States.
Dazzling Dave is also a Guinness World Record holder. He holds the fasts time to knock 15 coins off 15 participants ears with a yo-yo at 1 minute 33 seconds.
If you would like to know more about Dazzling Dave you can go to his website at DazzlingDave.com.