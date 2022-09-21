DCF announces 88 businesses in Western Wisconsin to receive the Partner Up! grant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that 88 businesses received $10 million in Partner Up! grants.
The grant program aims to alleviate the stress of working parents while working to solve the challenges the child care system is facing.
"Employers are able to offer child care almost like a benefit, like health insurance to their employees and as a result the employee a year of free paid child care," DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said. "Which we hope will act as a recruitment strategy or a retention strategy."
A local recipient, Aptiv, will be able to help about 20 employees.
"There was at least one instance where an employee was looking for a job with a different organization," CEO and President of Aptiv Jenny Felty said. "This incentive actually helped her to be able to make the decision to stay because this was such a great financial benefit to her and her family."
Secretary Amundson said the hope is that the grant would create more quality and affordable child care facilities in Wisconsin.
"We're giving that program the true cost of care, which means that they're able to potentially sustain and potentially expand the number of slots they're offering," Secretary Amundson said. "Maybe even replicate their high quality model in another part of the city or the state."