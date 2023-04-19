De Soto High School teacher receives thousands in award dollars

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - The agriculture program at De Soto High School is receiving a boost in funding after Agriculture Teacher Hillary Bark received $6,000 from the Kohl Teacher Fellowship Award which recognizes teachers that go above and beyond.
With the financial boost Bark is looking to add plant tables to the school greenhouse.
Principal and Superintendent of De Soto High School Linzi Gronning said the recognition proves high caliber educators can be found even in the smallest of towns.
"Hillary is a very engaging teacher she really recognizes the ability and talents and potential in every student and our student's respond to that," Gronning said.
Bark was nominated by community members not just for her commitment to education but her community involvement as well.
"FFA it's a lot of extra time on my part but it's nice to see the kids succeed it's nice to see them have success some of them locally at the state level and some of them nationally too," Bark said.
This is the second consecutive year a De Soto Area School District teacher has received the award. In 2022 Merranda Boardman was the recipient.