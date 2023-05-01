De Soto man killed in tractor accident

TOWN OF GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - A De Soto area man is killed when the tractor he was driving went over an embankment and pinned him underneath.
Steven Rybold, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Rybold was moving dirt on his property on Amann Road in the Town of Genoa on Saturday afternoon around 12:46 p.m.
The tractor he was on went over the 30-foot embankment and overturned which pinned Rybold underneath.
While rescue crews were able to move the tractor off Rybold, he had already passed away from his injuries according to the sheriff's office.