Deadman to Ironman: a La Crescent Man's journey to recovery

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Ironman Triathlon in Madison Wisconsin draws in more than 2,000 athletes in a year, including one from La Crescent, who unfortunately could not participate.
Ryan James Whitford was training for the 2022 Ironman Triathlon to travel about 140 miles by swimming, biking and running.
8 weeks before the event he suffered from a heart attack at 51 years old and was unable to compete.
Ryan has now been going through cardiac rehab at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Working closely with Clinical Exercise Physiologist Paige Smudde.
Whitford said the journey to recovery has been physically and emotionally tough, but is confident about his progress.
"At first I was nervous you know. That is this going to hurt my heart more is it going to throw it off rhythm," Whitford said. "By coming to cardiac rehab three days a week for about an hour, it built up my confidence. I feel like I have clean plumbing in there now I have nothing to worry about and I'm feeling stronger every day," Whitford said.
Ryan is looking forward to getting back to full speed and being able to compete in the next Ironman on September 10th, 2023 with his friends, saying it would be a dream come true.
Ryan has also started a GoFundMe called "Deadman to Ironman" to help benefit Seven Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education.